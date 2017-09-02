The New Day Does Cosplay of Bayley & Sasha Banks, ROH COO Joe Koff on Adam Cole to WWE, Undertaker/Sting – WWE Network

The New Day Does Cosplay of Bayley & Sasha Banks Xavier Woods recently tweeted a video of The New Day doing cosplay of Bayley and Sasha Banks. Banks’ husband, Mikaze jokingly called it “ridiculous.” You can view the video below. Yup, like I said before, COSPLAY WHATEVER YOU WANT! @WWE @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE @Themikalmosley @DragonCon pic.twitter.com/i4IoCbsK9M — Find me @ DragonCon (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 1, 2017 ROH COO Joe Koff on Adam Cole to WWE ROH COO Joe Koff was recently interviewed by USA Today’s For the Win about Adam Cole going to the WWE. Here is what Koff had to say. “It always makes me feel like we did a good job on our part. This is something that Adam really wanted to do –and Bobby did and Kyle did and Kevin Owens before them – I’m all for their happiness. If they can fulfill their happiness in their roles, then I’m all for it.” You can read the full interview here. Undertaker/Sting – WWE Network WWE has announced that new collections of Sting and The Undertaker will be on the WWE Network. You can view to promo videos below. This Monday, YOU can live through every ICONIC moment in the @WWE Hall of Fame career of the one & only @Sting! #WWENetwork #WWECollections pic.twitter.com/DrLWzfVeat — WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2017 The night was darkest just before the DAWN of the DEADMAN in @WWE…

Relive The #Undertaker's early years this Monday on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/evaylReDLX — WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2017