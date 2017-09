As we prepare for another big week of WWE programming, the company have released the official schedule for the WWE Network. As you can imagine, the remaining episodes of the Mae Young Classic take up most of the attention – as reported by PWInsider.

Monday following Raw, it will be episode five of the “Mae Young Classic” featuring the beginning of the second round.

Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new episode of “205 Live”.

Tuesday at 11 PM Eastern, it will be episode six of the “Mae Young Classic” featuring the conclusion of the second round action.

Wednesday at 8 PM, it will be a brand-new WWE NXT which will feature the following:

*Cezar Bononi versus Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega

*Lars Sullivan in a three on one handicap match

*Asuka addresses her future

*Kassius Ohno versus Hideo Itami in a no DQ match

Wednesday at 9 PM Eastern, it will be episode seven of the ” Mae Young Classic” which will feature the beginning of quarterfinal action.

Thursday at 8 PM Eastern, it will be episode eight of the “Mae Young Classic” featuring the semi finals of the tournament.

Friday at 3 PM Eastern, this week’s “Flashback Friday” programming block will focus on the 22nd anniversary of the debut of “WCW Monday Nitro”. The block will feature the following:

Friday at 3 PM Eastern, it will be the debut episode from September 4, 1995.

At 4 PM Eastern, it will be episode two of “Nitro” from September 11, 1995 which features Lex Luger versus Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Title.

At 5 PM Eastern, it will be “Nitro” from January 22, 1996 featuring Ric Flair versus Randy Savage, Sting and Lex Luger versus Harlem Heat for the WCW Tag Team Titles.

At 6 PM Eastern, it will be “Nitro” from April 1, 1996 which featured Lex Luger versus Ric Flair and The Nasty Boys, the Road Warriors and The Steiner Brothers in a Triangle Match.

At 7 PM Eastern, it will be “Nitro” from May 6, 1996 which featured The Giant versus “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Sting versus Lord Steven Regal and Dean Malenko versus Jushin Thunder Liger.

At 8 PM Eastern, it will be The live stream debut of “Nitro” from January 11, 1999 featuring the following: Kevin Nash versus The Giant, Scott Hall versus Bam Bam Bigelow and Ric Flair versus Curt Hennig.

At 10:30 PM Eastern, it will be the WWE Network special “Bischoff’s Top 10 Controversies”.

Then at 11 PM Eastern, it will be the “Beyond the Ring” presentation of “The Rise and Fall of WCW”.

Saturday at 3 PM, it will be “This Week in WWE”.