WWE Superstar Models For College Football Team, Samoa Joe Takes On NFL Star In Madden Challenge (Videos)

WWE Superstar Models For College Football Team (Video) WWE superstar Titus O’Neil recently modelled the new jersey of his college football team the Florida Gators. O’Neil, who is never shy when it comes to voicing his love for the Gators, hyped up his affiliation with the team ahead of their battle against the Michigan Wolverines tonight. Let’s GO @UF @FloridaGators @GatorsFB is HERE!!! #GoGators #MICHvsUF pic.twitter.com/S1BI9QN8Ce — Titus O’Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) September 2, 2017 Samoa Joe Takes On NFL Star In Madden Challenge (Video) In the latest Madden All-Star Challenge episode, WWE superstar Samoa Joe takes on Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins. Joe is currently recovering from injury, after which he is expected to enter a program with none other than John Cena.

