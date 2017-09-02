Jinder Mahal Promotes DDP’s Upcoming UK Tour, VIPs For Shawn Michaels Tour Sell Out Extremely Quickly

Jinder Mahal Promotes DDP’s Upcoming UK Tour WWE champion Jinder Mahal has promoted the upcoming UK tour of Diamond Dallas Page. Mahal, who has experienced a meteoric rise to the world title scene since WrestleMania 33, has had a phenomenal transformation in his physique which some attribute to his work with DDP Yoga. Don’t miss my boy @RealDDP U.K. Tour Glasgow Newcastle Birmingham Manchester & London https://t.co/CLgP8xPmop #LifeCHANGING @DDPYoga — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) September 2, 2017 VIPs For Shawn Michaels Tour Sell Out Extremely Quickly Inside The Ropes are preparing to put on a tour of the UK with Shawn Michaels next January, with the early sales being extremely positive. The company put a number of VIP tickets on sale yesterday, with virtually all of them selling out within a few hours. HBK has seemingly promised to cover a range of topics from his illustrious career, which could well include some controversial subjects. WOW. The one and only @ShawnMichaels has sold out again. All London, Manchester & Glasgow VIPs gone. General left at https://t.co/vs9nry8xTu — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) September 1, 2017