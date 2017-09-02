BREAKING: Ric Flair Sends A Message To His Fans As He Continues Recovery

Following a few weeks of worry, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has sent out a message thanking his many fans for their support. In mid-August, Flair underwent surgery to remove an obstructive piece of his bowel which led to a series of complications. At one point it seemed as if things weren’t looking good for the Nature Boy, but the 16-time world champion has bounced back as many people thought he would. As you can tell by the tweet Ric is clearly in high spirits, as the 68-year-old continues down his road to recovery. I’m Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain’t Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x pic.twitter.com/AHSSyE8JT1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2017