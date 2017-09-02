Intercontinental Champion The Miz Celebrates 11 Years in a WWE Ring, Watch His Debut Match (Video)

WWE Superstar and current Intercontinental Champion The Miz celebrated his 11th year as an in-ring competitor for WWE on September 1st. Well, sort of… The company Twitter account put out a congratulatory message linking to his first official match on Smackdown, a singles bout against Tatanka on September 1, 2006. They also referred to the bout as the first time he had ever entered a WWE ring, which isn’t totally accurate. The Miz had already been “hosting” Smackdown as an on-screen personality for several months at that point. Even if you want to claim it was the first time he had competed in a WWE ring, let’s not forget the historic “Dixie Dog Fight” (it was a boxing match) he had with Daniel Puder at Armageddon 2004, as part of the Tough Enough season four finals. On second thought, maybe we should forget about that… In any case, here’s a few of The Miz’s biggest WWE accomplishments over the last 11-13 years: 1x WWE Champion

7x WWE Intercontinental Champion

6x WWE Tag Team Champion

2x WWE United States Champion

2010 Money in the Bank winner

25th WWE Triple Crown Champion

5th WWE Grand Slam Champion (current format)

2004 Tough Enough runner-up

2x Wrestling Observer Newsletter Most Improved Wrestler

Headlined WrestleMania XXVII as WWE Champion

Has not missed a single WrestleMania since his debut Peeps said “3 months & Miz would be gone. FIRED.” That fueled me & after everything I’ve accomplished everyday is still a fight for respect https://t.co/AVR6Y91bQn — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 2, 2017