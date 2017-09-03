PWG BOLA Results (Night 2): First Round Matches Continue w/ Matt Riddle vs Michael Elgin, The Elite in Action, Callihan, Dijak & More

PWG Battle of Los Angeles Nights 2
September 3, 2017
Reseda, CA

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were in attendance for night two of BOLA, as was Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance and Dave Meltzer.

There were apparently some issues with people who paid for Standing Room Only that came in early and took the front row seats. Those who paid the ridiculous $110 per night for seats were obviously not very happy. Reports came in that it was so hot (it hit 100 in Los Angeles) a fan passed out in line, and the building was so bad the ring posts were literally sweating and people’s fingers were pruning. BOLA!

First Round Tournament Match
Donovan Dijak def. Trevor Lee

First Round Tournament Match
Sammy Guevara def. Joey Janela

First Round Tournament Match
Travis Banks def. Mark Haskins

Zack Sabre Jr. & Marty Scurll def. Ricochet & Matt Sydal

First Round Tournament Match
Jeff Cobb def. Sami Callihan

First Round Tournament Match
Matt Riddle def. Michael Elgin

First Round Tournament Match
Keith Lee def. WALTER

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks def. Pentagon, Fenix & Flamita

The 12 competitors remaining will face off on night three this Sunday in a series of singles matches, leading to a triple threat finals.

  • Fenix
  • Dez Xavier
  • Marty Scurll
  • Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Penta El 0M
  • Ricochet
  • Donovan Dijak
  • Sammy Guevara
  • Travis Banks
  • Keith Lee
  • Jeff Cobb
  • Matt Riddle

