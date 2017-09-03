PWG Battle of Los Angeles Nights 2

September 3, 2017

Reseda, CA Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were in attendance for night two of BOLA, as was Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance and Dave Meltzer. There were apparently some issues with people who paid for Standing Room Only that came in early and took the front row seats. Those who paid the ridiculous $110 per night for seats were obviously not very happy. Reports came in that it was so hot (it hit 100 in Los Angeles) a fan passed out in line, and the building was so bad the ring posts were literally sweating and people’s fingers were pruning. BOLA! First Round Tournament Match

Donovan Dijak def. Trevor Lee First Round Tournament Match

Sammy Guevara def. Joey Janela First Round Tournament Match

Travis Banks def. Mark Haskins Zack Sabre Jr. & Marty Scurll def. Ricochet & Matt Sydal First Round Tournament Match

Jeff Cobb def. Sami Callihan First Round Tournament Match

Matt Riddle def. Michael Elgin First Round Tournament Match

Keith Lee def. WALTER Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks def. Pentagon, Fenix & Flamita The 12 competitors remaining will face off on night three this Sunday in a series of singles matches, leading to a triple threat finals. Fenix

