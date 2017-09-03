WWE Kansas City Live Event Results (9/2): Three Championships Defended, John Cena vs Bray Wyatt & More! (Photos)

WWE Kansas City Live Event Results
September 2nd, 2017
Kansas City, Missouri
Results courtesy of PWInsider
The Raw roster travelled to Kansas City last night, putting on a solid house show that was main evented by John Cena vs Bray Wyatt in a Street Fight.
Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and The Hardy Boyz to retain Raw Tag Team Championships
Jason Jordan won a battle royal to earn IC Championship match later in the night
Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke & Nia Jax to retain Raw Women’s Championship
The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain Intercontinental Championship
John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt in a Kansas City Street Fight
