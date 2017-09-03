WWE Moline Live Event Results (9/2): AJ Styles Defends US Championship, Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton & More! (Photos)

Harry Kettle
wwe moline

WWE Moline Live Event Results

September 2nd, 2017

Moline, Illinois

The SmackDown Live crew are back on the road, with the blue brand putting on a house show in Moline last night that seemed to have a more interesting card than their Raw counterparts.

The Usos defeated The New Day & Breezango to retain SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships

Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger

The Hype Bros & Sami Zayn defeated The Ascension & Erick Rowan

AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin & Shinsuke Nakamura to retain United States Championship

Naomi & Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya & Tamina

Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to retain WWE Championship

