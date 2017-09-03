WWE Moline Live Event Results (9/2): AJ Styles Defends US Championship, Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton & More! (Photos)

WWE Moline Live Event Results
September 2nd, 2017
Moline, Illinois
Results courtesy of PWInsider
The SmackDown Live crew are back on the road, with the blue brand putting on a house show in Moline last night that seemed to have a more interesting card than their Raw counterparts.
The Usos defeated The New Day & Breezango to retain SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships
Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger
The Hype Bros & Sami Zayn defeated The Ascension & Erick Rowan
AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin & Shinsuke Nakamura to retain United States Championship
Naomi & Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya & Tamina
Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to retain WWE Championship
