WWE Moline Live Event Results (9/2): AJ Styles Defends US Championship, Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton & More! (Photos)

WWE Moline Live Event Results

September 2nd, 2017

Moline, Illinois

Results courtesy of PWInsider

The SmackDown Live crew are back on the road, with the blue brand putting on a house show in Moline last night that seemed to have a more interesting card than their Raw counterparts.

The Usos defeated The New Day & Breezango to retain SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships

Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger

The Hype Bros & Sami Zayn defeated The Ascension & Erick Rowan

AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin & Shinsuke Nakamura to retain United States Championship

Naomi & Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya & Tamina

Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to retain WWE Championship

New Day vs Usos vs Breezango. Or as I’d like to call it, The Tully the Horse Memorial Cup. #WWEMoline pic.twitter.com/XCsukL0Fbx — Ryan Howard (@TheRyanHoward) September 3, 2017