New Episode Of ‘Being The Elite’ Released, Latest Episode Of John Cena’s Hard Nocks Training Series (Videos)

New Episode Of ‘Being The Elite’ Released (Video) Fans of The Elite will be pleased to hear that the latest episode of their popular YouTube series has been released, continuing on the storyline of there being a cease and desist from WWE that won’t allow them to say their signature catchphrases.

Latest Episode Of John Cena’s Hard Nocks Training Series (Video) The latest episode of John Cena’s Hard Nocks South Life has been released, with the 16-time world champion focusing on super sets of smaller weights. Cena is currently preparing to face Roman Reigns in what many consider to be a dream match at No Mercy in a few weeks.

