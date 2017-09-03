The Miz Faces Super Bowl Winner In Madden Challenge, Goldberg Talks Watching His Old Matches (Videos)

The Miz Faces Super Bowl Winner In Madden Challenge (Video) In the latest episode of the Madden All-Star Challenge on the UpUpDownDown channel, The Miz takes on Malcolm Butler of the New England Patriots. For those of you who don’t know, Butler was the man who intercepted the ball with just seconds remaining in Super Bowl 49 to win the game for the Pats.

Goldberg Talks Watching His Old Matches (Video) During a recent appearance on The Fighter and The Kid, former WWE superstar Bill Goldberg spoke about a number of topics with hosts Bryan Callen and Brendan Schaub. In terms of his pro wrestling career, at 27:10 in the below video they bring up a clip of Goldberg’s Survivor Series match against Brock Lesnar to which he admits that he hates watching any of his old stuff.

