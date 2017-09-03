The latest episode of WZ Daily was dropped this past Friday via our official channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com.

Today’s co-host was none other than former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman!

You can find some of Sean’s comments transcribed below. The full episode is available at the top of this post.

Related: Sean Waltman On If He Would Return For A Cruiserweight Run, Enzo On 205 Live, What Sexy Star Needs To Do & Undertaker’s ‘Retirement’



On Kazuchika Okada being ranked #1 in the most recent PWI 500:

SW: It’s all just subjective to people’s opinions but it’s hard to argue with. He’s had a stellar couple of years, he is the figure head of New Japan and I am okay with it. By a long shot. For sure.

On Roman Reigns blanking on RAW in his promo battle with John Cena:

SW: I was just like, “Oh, no.” You want that segment to be good. Whatever you think of either of them that’s a segment that needs to go out there and be successful. When Roman had the brain fart there that could have really killed that segment. At first I was like, “Man, Cena is being kinda harsh on him.” But, no, not really. Not really. He had to save that segment and he did. When he just started eating his lunch I was like, “Wow!” I know if I was thinking this was great tv I know everyone else was too. Regardless of why it was great.

On if Batista should be the centerpiece of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018:

SW: Yes, it’s the first I’ve heard about it when you mentioned it right now. Tremendous, that would great. I can’t think of a better person for it.

On if Batista should come back for one more run on top of a WWE Hall of Fame induction:

SW: If he wants to. He might have soured on the whole thing after his last run. I don’t think it was his fault I just think he was used wrong.

WZ Daily will be off on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. It will resume on Tuesday. Enjoy the holiday weekend!

Here is a photo gallery and link to WZ’s latest Figure Friday which was also released this past Friday:

Figure Friday: WWE Elite 52 Braun Strowman (Photos)



