Eric Bischoff Says WWE Has Been, ‘Missing The Mark w/ 205 Live Since They Launched It’; Talks Enzo’s Move

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Wednesday night! You can find a portion of Eric's comments regarding Enzo's move to 205 Live transcribed below. On whether WWE Superstars who weigh 205 pounds or less but don't work the traditional "crusierweight" style, like Enzo, belong in the cruiserweight division: EB: No. They missed the mark on the cruiserweight division twenty minutes after they launched it because they haven't really defined what it is. Defining a division based on a weight class is not going to resonate with the audience. It has to be a style differentiation. The matches have to look like and feel different than the rest of their content. Otherwise it's just a match with lighter guys. It doesn't mean anything. I think they have been missing the mark with 205 Live since they launched it. I think they'll continue to miss the mark and I don't think Enzo, or anyone else, will have any impact on the success or failure of that division. Eric Bischoff Goes Off On Sexy Star Regarding Rosemary Incident; Labels Her A 'Liability' To Promoters On this week's Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week's top pro wrestling news stories.

The "Kanyon-Saved By The Bell-esque" TV show that almost was