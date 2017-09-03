WWE Releases Behind The Scenes SummerSlam Images, Trish Stratus & Lita Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas (Videos)

WWE Releases Behind The Scenes SummerSlam Images (Video) With SummerSlam now on the back burner, WWE have released more than 50 behind the scenes photos of the event for the WWE Universe. They tend to do this for the majority of their big events, with many fans enjoying seeing their favourite superstars in a different kind of environment.

Trish Stratus & Lita Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video) On the latest edition of Rob Schamberger’s Canvas 2 Canvas, former WWE superstars Trish Stratus and Lita have featured. The duo have taken very different directions in the last few years, with Trish focusing on her family meanwhile Lita has progressively been getting more and more involved with the company once again.

