Ronda Rousey Lays Down the Challenge to Charlotte Flair & The WWE Four Horsewomen; “You Name the Place” (Video)

EXCLUSIVE: @MsCharlotteWWE @itsBayleyWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE cross paths w/ @RondaRousey @MarinaShafir & @jessamynduke at the #MaeYoungClassic! pic.twitter.com/Ipc7YW5nv2 — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2017 “You name the time. You name the place.” Ronda Rousey has officially thrown down the challenge to Charlotte Flair and the Four Horsewomen of the WWE, as the two sides came face to face backstage after the Mae Young Classic. The UFC icon was in attendance at Full Sail University in support of best friend Shayna Baszler, who faced South Korean veteran Mia Yim in the second round. Rousey’s own collection of “Horsewomen” actually predates the women of WWE, who took the moniker during their rise through NXT. Alongside the former UFC Bantamweight Champion is women’s MMA pioneer Shayna Baszler, former UFC and Invicta FC fighter Jessamyn Duke (who recently began training in pro wrestling), and the “Supernova from Moldova” Marina Shafir. It’s been speculated that WWE may make a play for several members of the group since before Ronda hit the ring with The Rock at WrestleMania 31, and it looks like the moment we’ve all been waiting for may be fast approaching. In the video above Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Bayley confronted three of the four fighters backstage following Shayna Baszler’s second round match in the Mae Young Classic, just moments after the two groups clashed across the aisle at Full Sail. Sasha Banks was not present, as The Boss was overseas doing promotion for WWE at the time. All eight episodes of the Mae Young Classic containing the Round of 32, Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals are now available for streaming on the WWE Network.