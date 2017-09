WWE RAW

WWE just announced Jason Jordan versus John Cena will take place on WWE RAW, and the match will kick tonight’s show off.

WWE posted the following video featuring Mike Rome getting Jordan’s comments on facing ‘The Franchise’ of WWE on Labor Day:



Corey Graves

Corey Graves posted the following in response to news of his addition to the WWE Smackdown Live commentary team, noting his new duties will not mean he is leaving RAW: