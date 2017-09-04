Sasha Banks Invokes Her Rematch Clause At WWE No Mercy, Mickie James Releases New Single, Chris Jericho Makes ‘The List’

WWE No Mercy
WWE just posted the above video, confirming Sasha Banks has invoked her rematch clause for the RAW Women’s Championship, and she will challenge Alexa Bliss for the title at WWE No Mercy this month.
Mickie James
Mickie James released a new single today called “Get Down” which is now available on iTunes.
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho posted the following, announcing Fozzy’s Judas has been chosen as the #1 song of the summer by Sirius XM’s Octane BigUns Of The Summer countdown:
