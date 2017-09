Nikki Bella recently spoke with Scott Fishman for TV Insider; you can read a few highlights below: Nikki comments on what people can expect from this season of Total Bellas, and how she thinks everyone will be able to relate to what they see this season: “There is even footage off cell phones this season, because you are going to get so much up-close and personal with my engagement, Brie in labor. That is nuts. I think there are a lot of situations that happen in Total Bellas this season that everyone relates to, like my brother and his wife separating for a bit and the reasons why. I think a lot of people are going to sit on the couch, and whether they are with their girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, husband, friend—everyone has got something to relate to here. My mom has this insane breakdown, which I’m like, did we give her too much wine? It got so intense,” she said. “It was the first time I ever saw my mom like that. It was really strange for me, and I think you can see it. It’s just crazy-real this season. There are a lot of relatable stories going on.” Nikki comments on adding Alexa Bliss, Carmella and Nia Jax to the Total Divas mix: “I definitely had a lot of input being an executive producer, and those three girls I got to spend a lot of time with, especially with Alexa and Carmella on SmackDown Live. Being around them and seeing how they are and seeing their presence in the ring, I thought that these girls are money. I knew we had to get them in here. I have also hung out with Nia a lot, and she is amazing. One, she is hilarious. Also, her strength and what she represents is amazing. And you are going to see that a lot on Season 7 of Total Divas. They are just amazing women.”