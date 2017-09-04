The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Wednesday night!
You can find a portion of Eric’s comments transcribed below.
On Roman Reigns having a “brain fart” and blanking in his promo battle with John Cena last week on RAW:
On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including:
This episode also features the debut of a new weekly segment on Bischoff on Wrestling “This Week In Bischoff History.” In it Eric takes a trip back to SummerSlam 2003 and discusses his NO DQ match against Shane McMahon.
Nick wraps up the show by asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include:
This week’s BoW Overrun features Eric finishing up an in-depth discussion about the first chapter of his book Controversy Creates Cash. Including how he met his wife Loree, their time modeling in Chicago, his and Sonny Onoo’s children’s game Ninja Star Wars, how that led to his first pro wrestling job with the AWA, more…
