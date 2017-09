GFW issued the following details on this week’s teleconference call with Johnny Impact. Check back on Wednesday as we will have highlights and audio from the call that afternoon:

The electrifying, international superstar Johnny Impact, who made his debut inside the six-sided ring of Global Force Wrestling in August, holds his first GFW Media Teleconference at 1pm ET on Wednesday, September 6.

Impact is one of the most entertaining, original, high-risk performers, a champion around the world who now has his eyes – behind his ever-familiar bedazzled sunglasses – clearly focused on Eli Drake, the reigning GFW Global Champion.

Impact, who was born and raised in Southern California, still calls that home. He has been wrestling professionally since 2002 and lately has been nothing short of a shining star south of the border, competing for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. In fact, Impact is the reigning title-holder for three AAA titles. Just consider:

He is the AAA Mega Champion, a title that Jeff Jarrett once held for an amazing 274 days and Jarrett remains the longest reigning foreign champion, by about 100 days at this point over Impact’s run with the belt.

He is the AAA Latin American Champion, a title that Impact has carried for more than a year and one that dates back to 2011when longtime luchador Dr. Wagner Jr. became the first title-holder.

He is the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, which he claimed March 19, 2017, winning a three-way match.

Impact successfully defended all three AAA titles at Triplemania XXV, held Aug. 26, in Mexico City, when he defeated Hijo del Fantasma and Texano Jr. in a three-way Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match – with all three titles on the line.

Impact has been a cross-over star too, appearing on various TV shows, including Days of Our Lives. Plus, he has numerous film credits, including Boone: The Bounty Hunter, which he is the creator, co-writer and executive producer.

Plan your questions now as this Teleconference promises to be high-energy, just like Johnny Impact in the ring.

Here is the pertinent information:

TOPICS TO DISCUSS:

Arriving in GFW and immediately gunning for the GFW Global Championship;

How he comes up with some of his high-risk in-ring moves;

Wrestling idols and inspirations;

The heralded success of Triplemania XXV, which featured Team GFW (Jarrett, Bobby Lashley and Moose), as well as matches with Rosemary, DJZ and Andrew Everett.

Sculpting his perfect six-pack abs;

Hearing that fellow GFW superstar Eddie Edwards also became an international champion, as Edwards on Aug. 26, became the first-ever American to hold the Global Honored Crown (GHC) Heavyweight Championship from Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The 5-year project to produce Boone: The Bounty Hunter;

His over-the-top, outlandish in-ring, and to-the-ring, attire;

Travel stories, particularly around Mexico;

What’s ahead on the international front as GFW has working relationships with AAA, NOAH and Mexico’s The Crash, and others.

Appearing on GLOW, which was released this summer via Netflix; and

Is Johnny Impact smarter than a 5th grader?