John Cena Rumored For Another Major Movie Role, Cena’s Theme Song Featured In New Car Ad (Video)

According to That Hashtag Show (via Comic Book Movie), John Cena is reportedly up for the starring role in the DC Comics film Shazam! According to the report, Cena and Galavant star Joshua Sasse are “tentative” contenders to land the lead role of Shazam, with a third name previously in the mix but now has dropped out of favor. It was noted that despite the source’s record on correct scoops in the past, this casting should still be taken with a ‘grain of salt’. If it were confirmed, he role would be one of many major ones Cena has lined up; he was recently added to the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. The tentative synopsis for the film, reportedly on schedule to film by 2019, is below: Based on the DC Comics character “Shazam!” Billy Batson becomes Captain Marvel, the world’s mightiest mortal, when he says the magic word “Shazam! The name is an acronym for six gods and heroes of the ancient world as well as their attributes. The wisdom of Solomon, strength of Hercules, stamina of Atlas, power of Zeus, courage of Achilles and speed of Mercury. With The Rock being rumored to play Black Adam, this might be the best chance to see Cena vs Rock III, the match we all want to see. “Thrice In A Lifetime” indeed. My Time Is Now The following video features John Cena’s “My Time Is Now” theme song being used in a new commercial for the Toyota Camry: