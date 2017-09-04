Tag Team Title Match Added To WWE No Mercy PPV, New Connor’s Cure Shirts, GFW Hypes Drake vs Sydal On This Week’s Impact (Video)

WWE No Mercy

WWE confirmed Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will defend their RAW Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Cesaro at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view this month.

This is the second confirmed match today, as Sasha Banks invoked her rematch clause to face Alexa Bliss at the PPV.

Connor’s Cure

WWEShop.com features two new Connor’s Cure themed shirts; Stephanie McMahon recently noted on her Twitter account that the shirts are a limited run that will benefit Connor’s Cure, and were created with the help of Represent:

Only thing kids should worry about is having fun – not cancer. Help save kids lives! Support Tomorrow’s Superstars https://t.co/oBZGW9BFS5 pic.twitter.com/ukEi3fliiu — ConnorsCure (@ConnorsCure) September 4, 2017

Impact Wrestling

GFW posted the following video hyping this Thursday night’s GFW Global Championship match pitting challenger Matt Sydal against new champion Eli Drake: