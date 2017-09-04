WWE Previews Nakamura vs Orton On Smackdown, Young Bucks Comment On Live RAW On Christmas, Elias Debuts A New Song Before RAW

WWE Smackdown Live
WWE aired the following promo tonight, hyping tomorrow night’s number one contender match on WWE Smackdown Live between Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton. The winner will earn a future title shot against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal:
Christmas RAW
The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson posted the following, making light of WWE’s new announcement that RAW will broadcast live on Christmas and New Year’s Day this year:
Walk With Elias
WWE posted the following exclusive video of Elias debuting a new song before tonight’s episode of RAW in Omaha went on the air:
