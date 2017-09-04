Updated WWE No Mercy PPV Lineup Following Tonight’s RAW

The following matches have been confirmed for the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on September 24th: WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Braun Strowman John Cena vs Roman Reigns WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (c) vs Cesaro & Sheamus WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax vs Emma Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt Cruiserweight Championship

(Winner to be decided in Fatal 5 Way match on 205 Live)

Neville (c) vs TBD