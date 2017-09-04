Updated WWE No Mercy PPV Lineup Following Tonight’s RAW

Bill Pritchard

wwe-no-mercy-social

The following matches have been confirmed for the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on September 24th:

WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs Braun Strowman

John Cena vs Roman Reigns

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (c) vs Cesaro & Sheamus

WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax vs Emma

Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt

Cruiserweight Championship
(Winner to be decided in Fatal 5 Way match on 205 Live)
Neville (c) vs TBD

