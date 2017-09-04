Updated WWE No Mercy PPV Lineup Following Tonight’s RAW

The following matches have been confirmed for the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on September 24th:
WWE Universal Championship
John Cena vs Roman Reigns
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt
Cruiserweight Championship
