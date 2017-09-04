Fatal 4 Way Women’s Title Match Added To WWE No Mercy PPV

Alexa Bliss now has three opponents to worry about after Nia Jax and Emma were added to the Women’s Championship match at No Mercy on tonight’s episode of RAW. Sasha Banks invoked her rematch clause against Bliss at No Mercy earlier tonight, which did not sit well with Jax, who went to Kurt Angle with her issue. She and Emma both made their cases for getting a title match, with Jax talking about the destruction on last week’s RAW, while Emma cited her social media popularity. Angle said Jax and Emma would team against Sasha and Bliss tonight, and if they won, they would be added to the title match and it would be a Fatal 4 Way. Emma and Jax did end up winning, with Jax doing most of the work, and Emma stole the pin after Jax hit a final legdrop. Jax ended up attacking Emma for her troubles, sending a message to everyone that now stands in her path. Is it time to #GiveEmmaAChance? @EmmaWWE is FIRED UP and looks to make a #RAW #WomensTitle opportunity her new reality! pic.twitter.com/mPXHTl2yEi — WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2017 The odds are NOT in @AlexaBliss_WWE‘s favor as @NiaJaxWWE and @EmmaWWE have just been added to the #RAW #WomensTitle Match at #WWENoMercy! pic.twitter.com/Eg4ejU3uCt — WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2017 Every. Woman. For. HERSELF!#RAW #WWENoMercy #NotLikeMost @EmmaWWE @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/9HsjhMYaMZ — WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2017