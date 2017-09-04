Singles Match Added To WWE No Mercy, RAW Christmas Not WWE’s Call?, Cruiserweight Title Shot Up For Grabs On 205 Live

WWE No Mercy

WWE has confirmed Finn Balor versus Bray Wyatt will take place at WWE No Mercy at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on September 24th.

Following Wyatt’s challenge, Balor immediately accepted, and WWE.com posted the following:

After a week where he was conspicuous by his absence, Bray Wyatt resurfaced on Raw seven days ago to eliminate Finn Bálor from a Battle Royal and remove him from contention for the Intercontinental Championship. This week, we got to find out why: Bray does, unsurprisingly given their tied series thus far, want another match with the first-ever Universal Champion at WWE No Mercy. However, he added a special wrinkle, challenging Bálor to face him as himself rather than the dreaded Demon that downed Wyatt at SummerSlam, and prove he can defeat Wyatt without the help of his “bow and arrow.” Bálor accepted The Reaper of Souls’ offer instantly, but time will tell if he was wise to return to war without his greatest equalizer by his side.

205 Live

On a related note, tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live will feature a Fatal 5 Way match, with the winner getting a shot at Neville at No Mercy. Neville informed Enzo Amore, Gran Metalik and Cedric Alexander of the match during RAW tonight; Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese will also compete in the match:

WWE RAW

Jeff Hardy’s wife, Beth, commented on the decision to air RAW live on Christmas and on New Year’s Day this year, noting that it might have been USA Network’s decision to go live, not WWE’s:

About my last tweet…apparently it’s the network’s decision…not WWE’s…but still… — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) September 4, 2017

