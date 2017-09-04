Singles Match Added To WWE No Mercy, RAW Christmas Not WWE’s Call?, Cruiserweight Title Shot Up For Grabs On 205 Live

WWE No Mercy
WWE has confirmed Finn Balor versus Bray Wyatt will take place at WWE No Mercy at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on September 24th.
Following Wyatt’s challenge, Balor immediately accepted, and WWE.com posted the following:
205 Live
On a related note, tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live will feature a Fatal 5 Way match, with the winner getting a shot at Neville at No Mercy. Neville informed Enzo Amore, Gran Metalik and Cedric Alexander of the match during RAW tonight; Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese will also compete in the match:
WWE RAW
Jeff Hardy’s wife, Beth, commented on the decision to air RAW live on Christmas and on New Year’s Day this year, noting that it might have been USA Network’s decision to go live, not WWE’s:
