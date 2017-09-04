Braun Strowman Sends Message To Brock Lesnar, Slams Big Show Through Steel Cage On RAW (Video)

Braun Strowman beat Big Show in a hard hitting steel cage match, then he followed up by delivering a message to Brock Lesnar by slamming his opponent through the steel cage on RAW. Strowman ended up beating Show in a back and forth match with a powerslam in the RAW main event, but grabbed a mic and informed everyone he wasn’t finished just yet. Strowman cut a promo directed at Lesnar, his WWE No Mercy opponent, and said this (pointing at Big Show on the mat) was Lesnar’s future, but his was winning the Universal Championship. Strowman went to leave, but ended up turning around and taunted Show, saying it was time to put him out to pasture, saying his time here was through. Strowman then picked him up and powerslammed Big Show through the wall, sending him crashing down to the floor in front of the ramp as the show ended. Check out highlights from the closing moments of the show below: As if defeating @WWETheBigShow wasn’t enough, @BraunStrowman sends The #WorldsLargestAthlete THROUGH THE STEEL CAGE! #RAW #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/j1PbTJ7RgT — WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2017