The Hardys’ Wives React To RAW Christmas Show, Nia Jax Will Show No Mercy In Pursuit Of Women’s Title (Video), How Old Is Sin Cara?

The Hardys’ Wives React To RAW Christmas Show
Matt and Jeff Hardy’s wives, Reby and Beth respectively, have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure in WWE holding a live RAW on Christmas Day. You can find their tweets below:
Nia Jax Will Show No Mercy In Pursuit Of Women’s Title
WWE has shared the following RAW Fallout video on-line featuring Nia Jax:
How Old Is Sin Cara?
Today is the 40th birthday of the wrestler currently portraying Sin Cara, Hunico. Happy birthday!
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?