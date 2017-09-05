The Hardys’ Wives React To RAW Christmas Show, Nia Jax Will Show No Mercy In Pursuit Of Women’s Title (Video), How Old Is Sin Cara?

The Hardys’ Wives React To RAW Christmas Show Matt and Jeff Hardy’s wives, Reby and Beth respectively, have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure in WWE holding a live RAW on Christmas Day. You can find their tweets below: Christmas is ruined pic.twitter.com/dar2lWAmxc — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 4, 2017 Christmas Day. Really??? Some are sensitive to my “public complaining” so let me NOT publicly complain about our Christmas Day without Jeff — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) September 4, 2017 About my last tweet…apparently it’s the network’s decision…not WWE’s…but still… — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) September 4, 2017 Nia Jax Will Show No Mercy In Pursuit Of Women’s Title WWE has shared the following RAW Fallout video on-line featuring Nia Jax: After making the Raw Women’s Championship bout at WWE No Mercy a Fatal 4-Way Match, Nia Jax offers a grim preview of what awaits on Sept. 24. How Old Is Sin Cara? Today is the 40th birthday of the wrestler currently portraying Sin Cara, Hunico. Happy birthday!