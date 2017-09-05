Big Show Struggles To Leave Arena Following RAW Cage Match (Video), Kevin Owens Shares Big Show Tribute

Big Show Struggles To Leave Arena After RAW Cage Match
WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line featuring The Big Show struggling to get to his feet and leave the arena following Braun Strowman throwing him through the steel cage after their RAW main event:
Kevin Owens Shares Big Show Tribute
Following RAW last night Kevin Owens shared the following photo on Twitter showing off a Big Show t-shirt he’s kept since his childhood:
Interesting to note that following Big Show and Braun’s stellar main event WZ’s Justin LaBar posted the following to Twitter speculating an ironic touch that could signal an end to The Big Show’s WWE career:
