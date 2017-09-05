Big Show Struggles To Leave Arena Following RAW Cage Match (Video), Kevin Owens Shares Big Show Tribute

Big Show Struggles To Leave Arena After RAW Cage Match

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line featuring The Big Show struggling to get to his feet and leave the arena following Braun Strowman throwing him through the steel cage after their RAW main event:

Kevin Owens Shares Big Show Tribute

Following RAW last night Kevin Owens shared the following photo on Twitter showing off a Big Show t-shirt he’s kept since his childhood:

One of the very few t-shirts that I bought as a kid and went out of my way to keep…

Let it be known, @WWETheBigShow is the man. pic.twitter.com/RXKEjLT4nr — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) September 5, 2017

Interesting to note that following Big Show and Braun's stellar main event WZ's Justin LaBar posted the following to Twitter speculating an ironic touch that could signal an end to The Big Show's WWE career: