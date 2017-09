Documentary Looks At BOLA & Progress Wrestling Stars

WrestleZone and director Adam Williams are proud to present the following documentary Road Back To Malice via our Facebook Page. You can view it at the top of this post, a full description is included below:

Road Back To Malice features recent BOLA entrants & PROGRESS Wrestling stars Flash Morgan Webster, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews, Zack Sabre Jnr & Mark Haskins as well as many other top names around the British wrestling scene. Inspired by the amazing men & women who step into the squared circle for our entertainment. Who lace up a pair of boots and perform incredible acts of athleticism whilst connecting emotionally with us the fans. We follow Flash Morgan Webster, a young Welsh wrestler, known to many as The Modfather of professional wrestling. As he reflects on his journey into the world of parkers and piledrivers and the events that followed the biggest opportunity of his life. Adam Williams: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adamlikesfilm

Backstage Photos From Last Night’s RAW

Here are a few of the backstage photos WWE has shared on-line from last night’s Labor Day edition of RAW:

