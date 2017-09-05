WWE Smackdown Preview: Orton v Nakamura #1 Contender Match, Graves Joins Commentary, Will Dolph Finally Show Off Star Power?, More

WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

On Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton’s #1 Contender’s Match:

A monumental first-time-ever battle will determine the next challenger for Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura will collide for the huge opportunity tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Both men certainly feel that they have been wronged by The Modern Day Maharaja in their last chances at the championship. Orton’s last championship opportunity ended with the shocking return of The Great Khali, who prevented him from escaping the Punjabi Prison. Nakamura’s title pursuit at SummerSlam was ruined by The Singh Brothers, who distracted The King of Strong Style, giving Mahal the opening he needed to leave Brooklyn with the championship. Both Orton and Nakamura got measures of payback on Mahal and his crew in recent weeks, but still want the WWE Championship more than anything. Only one Superstar will earn the right to challenge Jinder Mahal. Who will it be: The Viper or The Artist Known as Shinsuke Nakamura? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

On Corey Graves replacing JBL on the Smackdown commentary team:

As first announced on WWE’s Twitter page, Corey Graves will be joining the SmackDown LIVE commentary team, replacing JBL who opted to leave his position at the desk late last week to pursue his new opportunity as a Beyond Sport Global Ambassador. Graves will now commentate both Raw and SmackDown LIVE, while Nigel McGuinness will take over Graves’ commentary duties on 205 Live and WWE Main Event. WWE.com wishes both Graves and McGuinness the best of luck in their new roles.