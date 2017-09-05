WZ Partners w/ MLW One-Shot To Present Special Co-Hosts On WZ Daily; Full WZ-IRW September Schedule

Nick Hausman
mlw one shot

Photo Credit: https://www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling (MLW)

WrestleZone is happy to announce it has partnered with MLW One-Shot to present a series of special co-hosts for WZ Daily throughout September!

Below is the full September 2017 schedule of shows and co-hosts for WrestleZone’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com. MLW special guests have been marked accordingly:

WZ Daily Co-Hosts (Hosted by Nick Hausman and released M-F around Noon-ish CST)

RAW Rebellion Co-Hosts (Hosted by Ross Berman and released Monday nights around Midnight CST)

  • Monday (9/11): Octavarius’ Brian Wohl
  • Monday (9/18): Dinner w/ The King’s Glenn Moore
  • Monday (9/25): Capitol Wrestling’s Matthew Ryan

Smackdown Rebellion Co-Hosts (Hosted by Jonathan Jansen and released Tuesday nights around 11 pm CST)

  • Tuesday (9/5): Heated Conversations w/ Booker T’s Brad Gilmore
  • Tuesday (9/12): Heated Conversations w/ Booker T’s Brad Gilmore
  • Tuesday (9/19): Capitol Wrestling’s Matthew Ryan
  • Tuesday (9/26): WZ’s Bill Pritchard

Breakdown Special Hosts (Released Sunday nights around Midnight CST)

  • Sunday (9/24) WWE No Mercy: Capitol Wrestling’s Matthew Ryan, SHINE Ring Announcer Kid Cadet and Dinner w/ The King’s Glenn Moore

alex-greenfieldbig raybill pritchardchris featherstonejeff cobbjimmy korderasjoe dombrowskijustin labarkevin kellamkid cadetNick Hausmanraw rebellionrich brennansean waltmanshane stricklandsmackdown rebellionTom LawlorTony Schiavonewai tingWrestleZone Radiowz daily
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"