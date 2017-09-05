WZ Daily 9.5.17 feat. MLW’s MSL: Corbin Speaking Up, JBL’s SD Live Departure, RAW On Christmas, Flair’s Recovery Promo & WWE Mexico

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features MLW Radio’s MSL as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from over the Labor Day weekend that Nick & MSL discuss include:

  • Braun Strowman and The Big Show’s cage match on RAW
  • Sexy Star vacating the Reina de Reines Title
  • Baron Corbin reportedly speaking out in a WWE meeting
  • JBL departing the Smackdown commentary booth
  • WWE going live on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day with RAW
  • Ric Flair’s first promo since his health issues arose
  • WWE’s new show for FOX Sports Mexico

This episode also features an exclusive interview with Viva La Rasslin’s Derek St Holmes.

Nick & MSL close out the show discussing MLW’s One-Shot which happens October 5th in Orlando, FL!

