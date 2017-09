WWE.com has just confirmed that former Ring of Honor star Donovan Dijak has signed with WWE and is at the WWE Performance Center.

Dijak is 6 foot 7 and weighs in at 265 pounds. He spent 2014-2017 in Ring of Honor and announced he was not re-signing with the company in February. This began to spark rumors of his future, being linked with conversations with WWE.

Below is from the WWE.com about their newest signing.