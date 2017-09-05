WrestleZone Radio officially returned to iTunes today with the latest episode of WZ Daily. WrestleZone’s full slate of weekly, free, pro wrestling podcasts will now be available on iTunes, Eric Biscchoff’s IRWNetwork.com and all other podcasting apps.

WZ’s channel on IRW will eventually be the final home for our RSS feed and audio. In the interim, all of our audio will be available on IRW as well as SoundCloud to make the shows available on iTunes.

WZ Partners w/ MLW One-Shot To Present Special Co-Hosts On WZ Daily; Full WZ-IRW September Schedule

We’ve got a full slate of great content rolling out all September long. We hope you enjoy the shows!

WZ Daily Co-Hosts (Hosted by Nick Hausman and released M-F around Noon-ish CST)

RAW Rebellion Co-Hosts (Hosted by Ross Berman and released Monday nights around Midnight CST)

Monday (9/11): Octavarius’ Brian Wohl

Monday (9/18): Dinner w/ The King’s Glenn Moore

Monday (9/25): Capitol Wrestling’s Matthew Ryan

Smackdown Rebellion Co-Hosts (Hosted by Jonathan Jansen and released Tuesday nights around 11 pm CST)

Tuesday (9/5): Heated Conversations w/ Booker T’s Brad Gilmore

Tuesday (9/12): Heated Conversations w/ Booker T’s Brad Gilmore

Tuesday (9/19): Capitol Wrestling’s Matthew Ryan

Tuesday (9/26): WZ’s Bill Pritchard

Breakdown Special Hosts (Released Sunday nights around Midnight CST)