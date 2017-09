Global Force Wrestling posted the following on their website, announcing Jeff Jarrett will take a leave of absence to deal with some personal matters:

Effective immediately, Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position as Chief Creative Officer to focus on personal matters. Jeff will be available on a consultative basis as needed.

Jarrett, the founder of TNA and Global Force Wrestling, returned to the (now merged) promotion in January of this year.