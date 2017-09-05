Backstage News On Plans For Who Will Win Tonight’s Shinsuke Nakamura vs Randy Orton Match On Smackdown *Spoiler*

PWInsider.com is reporting the current word going around backstage at tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings is that Shinsuke Nakamura will defeat Randy Orton to become the new number one contender.

Both coming up short in recent weeks due to outside help, the winner of tonight’s match was promised a future WWE Championship match against Jinder Mahal; the Nakamura versus Mahal match is currently set for WWE Hell In A Cell next month.