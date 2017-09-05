More Details On Jeff Jarrett Taking Leave Of Absence From GFW; Backstage News On Original Plans For Bound For Glory, More

PWInsider.com is reporting the decision for Jeff Jarrett to take a leave of absence from GFW was only made a few hours before the company made the announcement.

With Jarrett’s sudden departure, GFW is still trying to determine who will oversee his current duties within the company. PWInsider also noted a Tweet by Jarrett earlier today (seen below) that indicated Jarrett’s announcement was not planned in advance:

While the length of absence is undetermined, PWInsider.com noted GFW did have plans for Jarrett to face Alberto El Patron at this year’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which likely could be off now depending on how long Jarrett is gone.