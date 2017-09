WWN Live issued the following alert bulletin: We are getting ready for a very busy September for WWN on FloSlam.tv with five live events. We have the latest news. Let’s get to it…. September 5th: DJZ is coming to EVOLVE! The former X Division Champion has already signed for his first two matches. They are: EVOLVE 92 – Livonia, MI – September 22nd DJZ vs. Fred Yehi EVOLVE 93 – Summit, IL – September 23rd DJZ vs. Darby Allin Tickets for both events are now on sale at TicketFly.com. September 5th: SHINE returns on September 15th at The Orpheum in Ybor City, FL. Tickets are now on sale. Already confirmed are: -SHINE Champion LuFisto -SHINE Nova Champion Priscilla Kelly -Allysin Kay -Ivelisse -Holidead -Jordynne Grace -And many more! Related: DJ Z’s Serious Injury & Road To Recovery Featured In New Documentary (Video), Details On Lio Rush’s Final Indy Match This Weekend September 5th: ATTN WRESTLERS, REFEREES & MANAGERS- spots are filling up quickly for the WWN Seminar/Tryout on September 22nd in Livonia, MI with special guest NXT Coach Norman Smiley. This is your chance to learn from and be evaluated by one of NXT’s most esteemed coaches. The Seminar/Tryout is designed to give you an idea of what it takes to get a chance in WWE/NXT. Go here for all the info. September 5th: We are putting the final touches on the schedule for the WWNlive Experience during Wrestlemania weekend 2018 in New Orleans. We already know PROGRESS will be holding events on April 7th and 8th at noon. We now have a great deal for anyone looking for a hotel. Here is the info: Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Airport 4535 Williams Blvd Kenner, Louisiana 70065 504-712-0504 GROUP ROOM RATES Hotel’s rates for April 5th through April 8th, 2018 are as follows: $159.00 per room per night plus tax. METHOD OF RESERVATIONS Individual reservations can be made via the following methods: * Hotel’s Reservations Department Direct @ 504-712-0504 * 1-800-HILTONS (Hilton Worldwide Reservations) * GROUP NAME: WWN Live Fan Block * GROUP CODE: WWN CUT-OFF DATE Reservations by attendees must be received on or before March 5, 2018 the “Cut-Off Date” September 5th: Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. We’ll be back later this week with more match announcements and who knows what else!