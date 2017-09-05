The Usos Choose Their Tag Title Match Stipulation, Carmella Dumps James Ellsworth On WWE Smackdown Live (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

Carmella and James Ellsworth are through — say it ain’t so!

Following Shane McMahon’s attack on Kevin Owens, the first match on tonight’s show was Carmella versus Natalya. The final moments of the match saw Ellsworth attempt to have Carmella cash her Money In The Bank contract in, but Carmella asked what he was doing. Natalya used the distraction to roll her up for the win, and Carmella flipped out on Ellsworth after the match.

Carmella screamed at him and called him a sorry excuse for a human, saying his mother should have given him away at birth. Carmella said they were through, and wanted to know how he even had a job here.

The Usos

The Usos will face The New Day in a Sin City Street Fight for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, and it will go down next week on Smackdown in Las Vegas.

The Usos won the right to pick the stipulation last week, and made the announcement on tonight’s show. The New Day seemed to take the announcement in stride, with Big E saying they were the dealer, and The Usos were going to bust.