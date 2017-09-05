Daniel Bryan Suspends Shane McMahon As WWE Smackdown Live General Manager (Video)

Shane McMahon defended his family and himself against Kevin Owens’ tirade, but it ended up getting him indefinitely suspended by his father Vince, of all people.

Following McMahon’s attack on Owens, Daniel Bryan got a phone call and was instructed to go to the ring to make an announcement on the situation. Bryan went and called for Shane, and talked about their history running Smackdown together, and cited Shane helping him from attacking Miz when he was around.

Bryan said Shane couldn’t attack Superstars, and Shane said he went into a blind rage when his family was brought into it, but said he would go talk to Owens and smooth it out if that’s what it took. Bryan said it was unfortunately too late for that, and the call he got was from Vince, who was indefinitely suspending Shane. Bryan apologized to him, then Shane left the ring as the fans chanted ‘Thank You Shane’ at him.





