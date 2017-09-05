AJ Styles To Defend US Title Match Next Week, Preview For Sin City Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler Re-Debuts (Video)

AJ Styles As seen moments ago on WWE Smackdown Live, AJ Styles confirmed he will defend the United States Championship against Tye Dillinger on next week’s show in Las Vegas. Styles sought Dillinger out after Baron Corbin beat him as a result of a cheap shot, and Styles said he wants to tear the house down with him next week. Styles said the US Open Challenge was only going to be open to Dillinger next week, and they shook hands to make the match official, with Styles wishing him luck before leaving. The #USOpenChallenge is ONLY open to one man NEXT WEEK, and it’s @WWEDillinger! @AJStylesOrg will see him on Sin City #SDLive… pic.twitter.com/OAfBWvHS8u — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017 WWE Smackdown Live The following video is a preview of next week’s episode WWE Smackdown Live, which will feature three title matches. The video aired before the announced US title match between AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger was confirmed: Two HUGE championship matches headline SIN CITY #SDLive NEXT TUESDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/nh7NadtTlc — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017 The “New” Dolph Ziggler As seen in the video below, Dolph Ziggler made his ‘re-debut’ on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live. Dolph told the crowd they don’t appreciate him, then did a John Cena impression before channeling Macho Man Randy Savage. Dolph said they usually go for this nostalgic crap, then he came back out and did Naomi’s entrance before saying the games were over. Dolph said this is really what it came to, because anyone can do all of this junk, but no one does what he does in the ring. He says the fans might not give a damn about that, but they make him sick, and doesn’t give a damn about them either. We’re sorry the old @HEELZiggler can’t come to the phone right now… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/M2FukXdNMX — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017