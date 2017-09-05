A Glorious Look At Bobby Roode (Video), Shane McMahon Comments On Suspension, Carmella Takes Ellsworth Back?

Shane McMahon Following the announcement that he would be indefinitely suspended, Shane McMahon posted the following on Twitter: Apologies to the @WWE Superstars, employees, & fans that were affected by my actions tonight that led to my suspension. #SDLive — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) September 6, 2017 Glorious The following video package aired tonight on WWE Smackdown Live, highlighting Bobby Roode’s journey to Tuesday nights: It doesn’t get any more #GLORIOUS than @REALBobbyRoode…#SDLive pic.twitter.com/XwafzTcnAP — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017 Carmellsworth After dumping him publicly in the ring, Carmella and James Ellsworth are seemingly back together… and this time doing it Carmella’s way. Ellsworth looked for Carmella backstage and talked about how he screwed up, and begged her to give him a second chance. Carmella ended up telling Ellsworth to shut up, and said if she took him back, they are doing things her way from now on. She ended up grabbing him to plant a big kiss on him, then slapped him hard across the face before they left together. “From now on, we’re doing things MY way!” – @CarmellaWWE *cue confusion from @realellsworth* #SDLive pic.twitter.com/JIeVUDlRaG — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 6, 2017