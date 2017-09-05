A Glorious Look At Bobby Roode (Video), Shane McMahon Comments On Suspension, Carmella Takes Ellsworth Back?

Shane McMahon
Following the announcement that he would be indefinitely suspended, Shane McMahon posted the following on Twitter:
Glorious
The following video package aired tonight on WWE Smackdown Live, highlighting Bobby Roode’s journey to Tuesday nights:
Carmellsworth
After dumping him publicly in the ring, Carmella and James Ellsworth are seemingly back together… and this time doing it Carmella’s way.
Ellsworth looked for Carmella backstage and talked about how he screwed up, and begged her to give him a second chance. Carmella ended up telling Ellsworth to shut up, and said if she took him back, they are doing things her way from now on. She ended up grabbing him to plant a big kiss on him, then slapped him hard across the face before they left together.
