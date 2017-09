On SmackDown Live, Dolph Ziggler parodied current and past WWE Superstars. One was him doing a version of Macho Man Randy Savage’s entrance with a pretty lady as his side portraying Miss Elizabeth.

The women with Ziggler is Stephanie Dinsmore, wife of former WWE star Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore. She was the “2016 Mrs. South Dakota.”

You can see her Twitter profile at @QueenMrsSD.