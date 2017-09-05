WWE Championship Match Confirmed For WWE Hell In A Cell, Vince McMahon Appearing On WWE Smackdown Live Next Week

Hell In A Cell Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Randy Orton on Smackdown, and he will now face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at WWE Hell In A Cell next month. Nakamura won a hard fought match in the main event of a loaded Smackdown, winning with the Kinshasa. The ARTIST known as @ShinsukeN will see @JinderMahal at @WWE #HIAC after defeating @RandyOrton TONIGHT on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/miL5gqdu6G — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 6, 2017 KINSHASAAAAAAAAAAA! @ShinsukeN has punched his ticket to @WWE #HIAC to battle @JinderMahal for the #WWEChampionship! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/1oYsbc2Lu7 — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017 No Chance In Hell Vince McMahon is making his return to TV, and he is set to confront Kevin Owens and address the situation with suspending Shane McMahon on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live. Kevin Owens was seen bragging to Daniel Bryan about making his life a personal hell. Bryan told Owens this issue with Shane was over, but Owens said no, they were just getting started. Bryan then stopped Owens and gave him a bit of bad news, saying he would be dealt with next week. Owens mocked Bryan and said Shane’s wife must be coming to fight his battles, but Bryan said she wasn’t, but Vince McMahon would deal with Owens himself next week. There’s NO CHANCE that #SDLive will be @FightOwensFight‘s playground next week… because MR. MCMAHON is coming to #SinCitySDLive!!! pic.twitter.com/8V736PhAKG — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017