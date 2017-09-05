Updated Lineup For Next Week’s “Sin City Smackdown” Episode Of WWE Smackdown Live

Following the conclusion of tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, three championship matches have been confirmed for next week’s “Sin City Smackdown” from Las Vegas:

United States Championship

AJ Styles (c) vs Tye Dillinger

Smackdown Tag Team Championship (Sin City Street Fight)

The Usos (c) vs The New Day

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Natalya (c) vs Naomi

It was also confirmed at the conclusion of tonight’s show that Vince McMahon will make his return to confront Kevin Owens on next week’s show.

