Bobby Roode Works Dark Match, Reacts To Win Before Smackdown (Video), TJP vs Swann ‘Rubber Match’ Confirmed For Next Week

Bobby Roode

While he was not featured live on tonight’s WWE Smackdown broadcast, Bobby Roode did compete before the show went on the air, defeating Mike Kanellis in tonight’s dark match.

WWE posted the following video of Roode reacting to the win, talking about what it was like performing for the WWE Universe, no matter what the stage:

205 Live

WWE confirmed TJP versus Rich Swann for next week’s episode of 205 Live, setting up the ‘rubber match’ between the two. The match was confirmed after TJP returned to the ring tonight, defeating Ariya Daivari: