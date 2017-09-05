Cruiserweight Title Match Confirmed For WWE No Mercy; New #1 Contender Decided On 205 Live

Enzo Amore is the new number one contender to the Cruiserweight Championship, and he will challenge Neville for the title at WWE No Mercy.

Enzo won the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match in the main event of tonight’s 205 Live, shocking Cedric Alexander, who had an impressive showing with three eliminations, during the final moments of the match. The order of eliminations were as follows:

1. Tony Nese (eliminated by Cedric Alexander via Lumbar Check)

2. Gran Metalik (eliminated by Cedric Alexander via Lumbar Check)

3. Brian Kendrick (eliminated by Cedric Alexander via Lumbar Check)

4. Cedric Alexander (eliminated by Enzo Amore via rollup)