Details Around Total Bellas Season Two Premiere Tonight, WWE Studios’ Killing Hasslehoff Released On DVD

Details Around Total Bellas Season Two Premiere Tonight Tonight is the second season premiere of WWE reality series Total Bellas on E! Flipping the script from last season this season will be based around the premise that John Cena and Nikki Bella will travel, stay and live with Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella as they prepare for the birth of their first daughter. This first episode of the season features the following synopsis: Nicole and John contemplate a move to Phoenix that affects the entire family, while a pregnant Brie poses nude for the first-time angering husband Bryan. The Bella’s brother JJ reveals a shocking secret. PWInsider.com is reporting that that the season will cover the Nikki-Cena engagement (and even the rumors that got out before the engagement at Wrestlemania 33), Brie and Bryan as they prepare to become parents, a meltdown the Bellas’ mother has after “being pushed so far she snaps”, the Bellas’ creation of their wine line, and a separation for the Bellas’ brother JJ and his wife. Here are the official titles of the second season episodes are: 201 – A Desert Dilema

202 – Marital Mayhem

203 – A Custody Battle

204 – Power Struggle

205 – Wine About It

206 – The Wrong Move

207 – Countdown to Mania

208 – Bella-Mania Nikki Bella Talks Total Bellas, What To Expect From Season 2, Adding New Women To The Total Divas Cast WWE Studios’ Killing Hasslehoff Released On DVD WWE Studios’ Killing Hasselhoff was quietly released last week on DVD and Blu-Ray. The dark comedy tells the story of a struggling nightclub owner in debt to a loan shark who sets out to win his long-running celebrity death pool by offing his chosen celebrity: David Hasselhoff. Killing Hasselhoff stars Ken Jeong, Rhys Darby, Jon Lovitz and Colton Dunn, among others. This is the WWE Studios film that ended up being delayed due to scenes featuring Hulk Hogan that was edited out of the final product after Hogan was let go by WWE in the summer of 2015 when taped revealing Hogan making racially-tinged comments were leaked to the public. Oddly enough, the Hogan scenes are on the home video release in the deleted scenes section.