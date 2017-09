Due to an injury sustained to his left knee’s lateral meniscus, Kenny Omega will not appear in matches between 9/7 and 9/22. We apologize to all fans who were looking forward to those matches.

Wrestling in his place will be Leo Tonga. The son of legendary pro-wrestler King Haku, Leo will join his brothers Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in the ring.

Please refer to the below list of events to view the updated match lineups.